Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is set at 220.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-11.5
|220.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games this season.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 38 games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.
- Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Eight of Bucks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).
- The Bucks put up 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- Nine of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|4-7
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-0
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
