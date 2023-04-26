J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered seven games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 24 opportunities.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 4-7 6-4 3-11 6-14 3-1

