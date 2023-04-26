The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 117-111 loss against the Lakers, Bane tallied 36 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.5 23.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.4 4.6 PRA 33.5 30.9 33.5 PR -- 26.5 28.9 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Desmond Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

Bane is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 47 36 7 3 3 0 1 4/22/2023 33 18 5 2 3 0 1 4/19/2023 35 17 4 1 1 0 0 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bane or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.