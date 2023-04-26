Luke Kennard and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Kennard, in his last game, had six points in a 117-111 loss to the Lakers.

In this article we will dive into Kennard's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.3 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 2.3 PRA -- 13.5 18.5 PR -- 12 16.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.9



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Lakers

Kennard's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Luke Kennard vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 14 6 4 1 2 0 0 4/22/2023 25 4 3 3 0 0 1 4/19/2023 24 13 6 1 3 0 1 4/16/2023 26 7 2 1 1 0 1 3/7/2023 19 6 7 5 0 0 0 2/28/2023 23 6 1 1 2 0 0 11/9/2022 25 13 3 2 3 0 1 10/20/2022 24 11 1 1 3 0 0

