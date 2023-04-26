Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)
- DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong got a hit in 32.1% of his 78 games last season, with more than one hit in 6.4% of them.
- He homered in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong picked up an RBI in 13 of 78 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He crossed the plate in 14 of 78 games last year (17.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (four times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.161
|AVG
|.145
|.284
|OBP
|.203
|.290
|SLG
|.274
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|35/14
|K/BB
|44/7
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (30.8%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (7.7%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (23.1%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.