Willson Contreras -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits eight times (34.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings