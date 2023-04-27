Thursday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (11-13) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on April 27.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (1-4) for the Giants and Miles Mikolas (0-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have won in one of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has been a moneyline underdog of -140 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (111 total), St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule