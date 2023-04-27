Paul Goldschmidt and Thairo Estrada are among the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants square off at Oracle Park on Thursday (first pitch at 3:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .315/.417/.533 so far this season.

Goldschmidt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 23 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .295/.385/.590 so far this season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (1-4) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Webb has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 69th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 16th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 10 6.0 6 4 4 6 1 at White Sox Apr. 5 5.0 9 4 4 4 0 at Yankees Mar. 30 6.0 4 4 4 12 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has five doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .326/.374/.511 so far this season.

Estrada has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has 25 hits with six doubles, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashed .291/.315/.535 so far this year.

Yastrzemski enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 3

