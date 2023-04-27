The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (117.2), and also allow fewer points at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).

Atlanta is allowing fewer points at home (117.4 per game) than on the road (118.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

