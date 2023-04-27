On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • In six of 11 games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb (1-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
