On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .263 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

