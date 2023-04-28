The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 220.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
  • Memphis has a 229.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis has gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.
  • The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
  • Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113.0 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .366 (15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.0
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

