As they prepare for Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28 at Crypto.com Arena.

On Wednesday when these two teams last played, the Grizzlies bested the Lakers 116-99. Desmond Bane led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the victory for the Grizzlies, while Anthony Davis scored 31 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Shoulder 9.3 2.7 1.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies are tallying 113.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 116.9.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 220

