The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Jackson put up 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 116-99 win against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.6 22.7 Rebounds 8.5 6.7 7.9 Assists -- 1 1.6 PRA 27.5 26.3 32.2 PR 26.5 25.3 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Jackson has taken 13 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 38 18 10 0 2 2 1 4/24/2023 42 14 14 1 0 5 0 4/22/2023 32 13 5 0 1 0 2 4/19/2023 40 18 9 3 1 3 1 4/16/2023 37 31 5 4 2 2 1 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

