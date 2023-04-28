The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)

  • DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • DeJong picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 78 games played (32.1%), including multiple hits on five occasions (6.4%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last year out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored a run in 14 of 78 games last year (17.9%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 36
.161 AVG .145
.284 OBP .203
.290 SLG .274
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
9 RBI 16
35/14 K/BB 44/7
0 SB 3
Home Away
39 GP 39
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (30.8%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (7.7%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (23.1%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.