Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .407, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .510.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (36.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (44.0%), including five games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
