The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
