The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).

In 26 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Arenado has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings