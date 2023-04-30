Brendan Donovan and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .266 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season (13.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings