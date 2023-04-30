Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The total for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 13 of its 28 chances.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 5-10 7-4 3-14 7-16 3-2

