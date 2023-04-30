After hitting .250 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .239.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings