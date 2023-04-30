Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .235 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.

O'Neill has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

