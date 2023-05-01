Top Nuggets vs. Suns Players to Watch - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, May 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
On Saturday, the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107, led by Jamal Murray with 34 points (plus nine assists and five rebounds). Kevin Durant was the high scorer for the losing team with 29 points, and he added one assist and 14 boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|5
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|19
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Aaron Gordon
|23
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
Suns' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|29
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Devin Booker
|27
|4
|8
|1
|2
|0
|Deandre Ayton
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is putting up 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Suns Players to Watch
- Ayton is averaging a team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 18.0 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Devin Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game) and assist man (5.5), and posts 4.5 rebounds.
- Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making 56.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Chris Paul is the Suns' top assist man (8.9 per game), and he contributes 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fourth in the league.
- Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|17.5
|10.1
|6.4
|1.0
|0.5
|1.2
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|25.5
|3.7
|5.1
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|19.2
|3.7
|5.0
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|21.8
|6.4
|3.8
|0.6
|1.0
|2.0
|Bruce Brown
|DEN
|12.9
|3.8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Chris Paul
|PHO
|12.6
|3.8
|5.1
|1.4
|0.6
|2.0
