Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on May 2, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Kikuchi Stats
- Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 15
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|1
|at Angels
|Apr. 9
|4.1
|9
|6
|6
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 4
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Yusei Kikuchi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .344/.379/.552 on the year.
- Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has 39 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .379/.467/.670 on the season.
- Chapman heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 38 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .311/.373/.508 slash line so far this season.
- Verdugo has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (27 total hits).
- He has a .235/.302/.557 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.