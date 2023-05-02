On Tuesday, May 2 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) host the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) at Busch Stadium. Steven Matz will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Patrick Sandoval will take the hill for the Angels.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-3, 6.23 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (2-1, 3.16 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +340 - 2nd

