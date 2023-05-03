Shohei Ohtani will lead the way for the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) on Wednesday, May 3, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) at Busch Stadium at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 1.85 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' matchup against the Angels but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Tommy Edman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Angels have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Angels have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.