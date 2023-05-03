On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and 18 walks.

This year, Nootbaar has posted at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings