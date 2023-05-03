Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 24 hits, batting .267 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
