Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with at least two hits seven times (25.0%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings