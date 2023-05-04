Oddsmakers have set player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Shohei Ohtani and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-3) for his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 44th, 1.438 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 30th.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Apr. 28 4.2 7 5 4 7 2 at Mariners Apr. 23 6.0 5 3 3 9 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 17 6.0 4 4 4 4 3 at Rockies Apr. 12 5.1 5 2 1 6 1 at Brewers Apr. 7 5.0 4 2 2 3 6

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .296/.396/.496 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has recorded 26 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.367/.553 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Giants Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .307/.370/.553 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has recorded 34 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He has a .296/.388/.583 slash line so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

