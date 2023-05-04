Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Angels on May 4, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Shohei Ohtani and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Flaherty Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-3) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 44th, 1.438 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 30th.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|7
|2
|at Mariners
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rockies
|Apr. 12
|5.1
|5
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Apr. 7
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .296/.396/.496 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has recorded 26 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .277/.367/.553 so far this year.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .307/.370/.553 slash line so far this season.
- Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has recorded 34 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.
- He has a .296/.388/.583 slash line so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
