Lars Nootbaar -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .214.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Canning (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.