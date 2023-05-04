Nolan Gorman -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 26 hits, batting .277 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (22.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (22.2%).
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 30 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
