Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball with 35 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

St. Louis is 13th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 18th in runs scored with 135 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.61 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.472).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Montgomery is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Montgomery will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.