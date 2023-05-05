Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Tigers on May 5, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers play at Busch Stadium on Friday (at 8:15 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 30-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.34), 42nd in WHIP (1.229), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|10
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 8
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 36 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .300/.396/.500 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.345/.480 so far this season.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 24 hits with five doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 13 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .240/.300/.350 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Matt Vierling Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Vierling Stats
- Matt Vierling has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.323/.402 so far this season.
Vierling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Matt Vierling or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.