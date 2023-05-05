Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .236 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 64.5% of his games this year (20 of 31), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 22.6% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings