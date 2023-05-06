Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (14.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
