Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) will match up against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+155). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-190), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Tommy Edman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 18 times and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 12 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.