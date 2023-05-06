Player props can be found for Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 16 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .312/.403/.520 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four doubles and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has collected 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.333/.461 so far this year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has 27 hits with five doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .260/.322/.394 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Matt Vierling Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vierling Stats

Matt Vierling has put up 26 hits with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.337/.400 so far this year.

Vierling Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

