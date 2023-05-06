Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Carlson has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.