Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .278 with a double, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has two doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while batting .277.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Turnbull (1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.