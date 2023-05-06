Saturday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Yankees and the Rays, who will be sending Domingo German and Drew Rasmussen to the mound, respectively.

Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for May 6.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull (1-4) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

DET: Turnbull STL: Wainwright 6 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.84 ERA - 6.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Tigers at Cardinals

Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (0-1) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

MIA: Hoeing CHC: Smyly 2 (8.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (35 IP) 6.23 ERA 2.83 6.2 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Marlins at Cubs

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Rasmussen (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

NYY: Germán TB: Rasmussen 6 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (32 IP) 4.46 ERA 3.66 10.2 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -190

-190 NYY Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Rays

Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (2-4) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.

COL: Gomber NYM: Megill 6 (27.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 7.57 ERA 4.11 6.3 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rockies at Mets

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (1-1) when the clubs play Saturday.

MIN: Gray CLE: Allen 6 (35 IP) Games/IP 2 (11 IP) 0.77 ERA 2.45 10.5 K/9 13.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Twins at Guardians

Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (2-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (2-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

TOR: Berrios PIT: Oviedo 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 6 (32 IP) 5.29 ERA 4.78 9.0 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Blue Jays at Pirates

White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.

CHW: Clevinger CIN: Lodolo 6 (29.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 4.60 ERA 6.16 8.0 K/9 12.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream White Sox at Reds

Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (0-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (2-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

OAK: Waldichuk KC: Singer 6 (31 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP) 7.26 ERA 8.49 7.3 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Athletics at Royals

Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (1-1) when the teams meet Saturday.

MIL: Rea SF: Cobb 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.1 IP) 4.79 ERA 2.43 7.8 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Brewers at Giants

Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (1-4) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

BOS: Kluber PHI: Falter 6 (29.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.1 IP) 6.44 ERA 5.01 8.3 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Red Sox at Phillies

Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-1) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (4-0) when the teams play on Saturday.

BAL: Bradish ATL: Strider 4 (14.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (35 IP) 6.14 ERA 2.57 8.6 K/9 14.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 BAL Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Orioles at Braves

Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Tommy Henry (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

WSH: Gore ARI: Henry 6 (31 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.2 IP) 3.77 ERA 6.52 11.3 K/9 3.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Nationals at Diamondbacks

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May (3-1) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.

LAD: May SD: Snell 6 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (29 IP) 3.15 ERA 5.59 6.0 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Dodgers at Padres

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

TEX: Eovaldi LAA: Detmers 6 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 3.93 ERA 4.85 9.6 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rangers at Angels

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (0-0) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Marco Gonzales (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

HOU: France SEA: Gonzales 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.2 IP) - ERA 4.74 - K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Astros at Mariners

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.