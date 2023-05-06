On Saturday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .271 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (35.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings