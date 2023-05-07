Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .171 with a home run and two walks.
- Knizner has a base hit in six of 12 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Knizner has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Faedo makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.