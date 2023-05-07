Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 7.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (0-4, 6.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 19 times and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 66.7% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 144 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule