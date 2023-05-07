Cardinals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 7.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (0-4, 6.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 19 times and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 66.7% chance to win.
- St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 144 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs -
|May 4
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Alex Faedo
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jameson Taillon
|May 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Steele
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Sale
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Steven Matz vs Corey Kluber
