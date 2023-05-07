The St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) carry an eight-game losing run into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (15-17), at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

The Cardinals will send Matz (0-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 31-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 6.39 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .304.

Matz has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Matz has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.