Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .234 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Carlson has had a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
- He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Carlson has an RBI in seven of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 25 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Faedo will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.