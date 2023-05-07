On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

In 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (45.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings