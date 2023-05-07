The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .900, fueled by an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 11 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%).

In 39.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings