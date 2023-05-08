Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Monday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 43 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .321/.409/.582 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.328/.448 so far this year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 5 3 at Marlins Apr. 28 6.1 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 5.0 6 5 5 5 1 at Athletics Apr. 18 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .300/.372/.567 so far this season.

Bellinger will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 46 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .309/.354/.403 so far this season.

Hoerner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

