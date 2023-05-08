The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-97 Saturday. Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 25 points in the win for the Lakers, while Stephen Curry notched 23 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Out Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Los Angeles is 32-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 114.5 points a contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Golden State has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Warriors are putting up 114.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 4.2 fewer points than their average for the season (118.9).

Golden State connects on 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors record 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 227.5

