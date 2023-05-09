How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 159 (4.4 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-4) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Corey Kluber
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tanner Houck
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Eric Lauer
